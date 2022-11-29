Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Weather threat prompts cancellation of after-school activities

Sports
Sports(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of storms on Tuesday, Nov. 29, some administrators have decided to cancel after-school activities.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Based on the latest weather forecasts and guidance from state and local agencies, Superintendent Sito Narcisse has announced that EBRPSS has canceled all after-school activities. All schools will have regular dismissal with buses maintaining regularly scheduled routes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 29
Tornado Warning & Watch in effect for parts of area; expect scattered storms this afternoon
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
Recording devices seized by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO: Investigation underway after recording devices found on school property