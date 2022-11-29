Weather threat prompts cancellation of after-school activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of storms on Tuesday, Nov. 29, some administrators have decided to cancel after-school activities.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Based on the latest weather forecasts and guidance from state and local agencies, Superintendent Sito Narcisse has announced that EBRPSS has canceled all after-school activities. All schools will have regular dismissal with buses maintaining regularly scheduled routes.

