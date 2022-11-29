Weather threat prompts cancellation of after-school activities
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of storms on Tuesday, Nov. 29, some administrators have decided to cancel after-school activities.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
Based on the latest weather forecasts and guidance from state and local agencies, Superintendent Sito Narcisse has announced that EBRPSS has canceled all after-school activities. All schools will have regular dismissal with buses maintaining regularly scheduled routes.
