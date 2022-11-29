Facebook
Victim’s brother, 1 other arrested in deadly truck stop shooting

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made on Friday, Nov. 25, in connection with a deadly shooting at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thursday.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Tiger Truck Stop in Gross Tete that happened late Thursday, Nov 25, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Freddie L. Debose, III was arrested on several charges. Authorities say he is the brother of the victim killed in the shooting, 29-year-old Demore Debose.

Authorities say he is the brother of the victim killed in the shooting, 29-year-old Demore Debose.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Debose is facing several charges including aggravated damage to property, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree murder, simple assault, and illegal use of a weapon.

Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi, confirmed one person died at the scene and another person was taken to a hospital. Stassi added the victim in the hospital is in critical condition but is stable. That person has not been identified.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of inside the Tiger Truck Stop during a deadly shooting that happened outside.

Sheriff Stassi announced Timothy Washington, 42, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 25 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He added there will be discussions with District Attorney Tony Clayton to determine if Washington will face additional charges.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodaux said Washington was hit by gunfire during the shooting but made his way to an apartment on Northfield Drive in Livonia, where he was found.

“He was armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle,” said Thibodaux.

According to Thibodaux, the Livonia Police Department, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together to surround the apartment complex and Washington surrendered peacefully. He emphasized that at no time was the public in danger.

Washington was taken to the hospital for treatment, Thibodaux said. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

