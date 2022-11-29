Facebook
Turn in a gun, get a gift card next Saturday in Pointe Coupee Parish

Turn in a gun, get a gift card next Saturday in Pointe Coupee Parish

By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a ‘Gift Cards For Guns’ event on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The program will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 1919 Hospital Road in New Roads.

The sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with Pointe Coupee General Hospital on this program.




Gift card amounts will vary by the size and value of the gun, but officials will not focus on the condition or the caliber of the weapon.

Residents will need to make sure all weapons are unloaded.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The program encourages citizens to properly secure/dispose of firearms with no questions asked.”

