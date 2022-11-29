Scattered storms this afternoon; storms likely overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will deal with two rounds of storms. Both times one or two storms could become strong to severe. Rain coverage this afternoon will be scattered in nature.

Showers and t-storms will continue to intensify as they push north across the state line where severe weather risks are higher for this afternoon. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

A brief break in the action will take place around sunset and the first few hours of the evening. A cold front will then approach the area from the northwest late in the evening triggering a line or two of t-storms. These lines will move through late night into the predawn hours of Wednesday morning. Embedded within these lines could be one or two strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds primarily and a brief isolated tornado secondarily. Rain amounts for the most part will be manageable as most receive less than 1″ of rain. A few localized pockets of 2-3″ of rain can’t be totally ruled out which may lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.

Temperatures will take a decent dip once the front passes. Temperatures will be on the decline for much of Wednesday morning. We won’t warm much as afternoon temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60°s. Winds from the north will be breezy Wednesday adding a chill to the air. Skies will clear through the day. The clear skies overnight will lead to morning lows in the upper 30°s for the 1st day of December. The cold air won’t last long though.

A rapid warm-up will take place to end the week. We go from highs only in the 60°s Wednesday and Thursday to highs at or near 80° by Saturday. We’ll have to dodge a shower or two over the weekend. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans.

Another cold front will arrive for the middle of next week. At this time, long-range models don’t look too impressive with shower and t-storm action related to this storm system.

