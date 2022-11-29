Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Scammers impersonating Gonzales officers asking residents for money over phone, police say

Gonzales Police Department
Gonzales Police Department(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam circulating in the area.

According to police, scammers are impersonating Gonzales police officers and requesting people give them cash or transfer cash payments electronically to pay for warrants and tickets.

The individuals are using the actual names of some Gonzales police officers.

Officials urge people to never send or provide any form of payment over the phone.

“The Gonzales Police Department will NEVER contact you and request any form of cash payment (ex: GreenDot, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal) over the phone for warrants or tickets,” stated the Facebook post.

CLICK HERE for tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to avoid ‘Imposter Scams.’

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Bicycle Lane
Bikers offer tips for sharing the road with drivers after deadly hit-and-run case remains unsolved
The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn...
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
Veterans and first responders speak out against workplace discrimination for medical marijuana.
Veterans and first responders speak out against workplace discrimination for medical marijuana
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 29
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of area; expect scattered storms this afternoon