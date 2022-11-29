Scammers impersonating Gonzales officers asking residents for money over phone, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam circulating in the area.

According to police, scammers are impersonating Gonzales police officers and requesting people give them cash or transfer cash payments electronically to pay for warrants and tickets.

The individuals are using the actual names of some Gonzales police officers.

Officials urge people to never send or provide any form of payment over the phone.

“The Gonzales Police Department will NEVER contact you and request any form of cash payment (ex: GreenDot, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal) over the phone for warrants or tickets,” stated the Facebook post.

