Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An hours-long standoff between Shreveport police and an elderly woman ended peacefully.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning (Nov. 29) to the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks Drive in reference to a vandalism call, a police spokesman said.

When officers arrived about 10:35 a.m., they determined that there was some sort of dispute between neighbors and that, at some point, the woman allegedly fired a shot at a neighbor’s vehicle.

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting reports that an elderly woman was shooting at cars. (KSLA)

Police then set up a perimeter around the house and set about working to get her to come out of the dwelling. Negotiators tried to make contact with her.

SPD said they had reason to believe the woman might have mental health issues.

No injuries were reported.

Bossier City Police Department assisted by loaning its armored cars.

Shreveport police officials on the scene credited officers with doing what they were trained to do, thus resulting in a peaceful resolution of the situation.

The investigation is ongoing.

