Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials urge public to be aware of potential severe weather

Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (Source: WAFB)
Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are urging the public to be aware of the potential for severe weather on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“I’m encouraging everyone to keep track of these storms and heed the advice of your local weather experts and officials,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The tornado and damaging winds over the weekend in St. Charles Parish are an example of how dangerous storms can be this time of year. Conditions can change quickly, and it is difficult to determine exactly where potential problems will develop. In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have your game plan in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

SEE THE LATEST FORECAST HERE: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

Officials urge you to make sure you have a way to receive emergency alerts. They added that you should keep phones and devices charged.

“Look for watches or warnings,” said Casey Tingle, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “Power outages can be an issue, so make sure your devices are charged. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize plans for your family, your business, and your pets. Conditions during these types of events can quickly change. Check your local forecast and stay informed.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Lanaya Cardwell
Mom of Nevaeh Allen heads to court after delay
Authorities say he is the brother of the victim killed in the shooting, 29-year-old Demore...
Victim’s brother, 1 other arrested in deadly truck stop shooting
GOHSEP says prepare for severe weather starting Tuesday
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser discusses tourism in La. Monday