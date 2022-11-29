Officials urge public to be aware of potential severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are urging the public to be aware of the potential for severe weather on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“I’m encouraging everyone to keep track of these storms and heed the advice of your local weather experts and officials,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The tornado and damaging winds over the weekend in St. Charles Parish are an example of how dangerous storms can be this time of year. Conditions can change quickly, and it is difficult to determine exactly where potential problems will develop. In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have your game plan in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Officials urge you to make sure you have a way to receive emergency alerts. They added that you should keep phones and devices charged.

“Look for watches or warnings,” said Casey Tingle, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “Power outages can be an issue, so make sure your devices are charged. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize plans for your family, your business, and your pets. Conditions during these types of events can quickly change. Check your local forecast and stay informed.”

