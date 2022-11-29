Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.(KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish, and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of significant damage.

According to Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett, two people were injured after several homes were damaged by a confirmed tornado.

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.(KNOE)
Sheriff Clay Bennett confirms two people were injured when a tornado struck several homes.
Sheriff Clay Bennett confirms two people were injured when a tornado struck several homes.(KNOE)

According to the NWS, they received reports of damage along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar-confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour at the time of the warning.

Earlier Tuesday, Entergy Louisiana reported a few smaller areas of outages. Entergy’s outage map shows nearly 80 customers are without power just east of Grayson, and 70 customers are without power east of Rayville south along Interstate 20. More than 775 customers are without power in the Newellton area of Tensas Parish.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service is reporting that a home sustained partial roof damage in Grayson.

If you have any pictures of video or damage, you can upload them to KNOE by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 29
Tornado Warning issued as second round of storms moves through
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Marrero woman survives freak small plane crash in Maryland; hear pilot’s harrowing 911 call
Jakai Johnson
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive; two suspects arrested