New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region.

Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.

“The more information that we have on flooding because all floods are not the same, depending on where incidents or rain falls, in the basin for example. So, we are documenting that, in matter of fact, we have a very detailed weather map of that event,” explained Rietschier.

For the first time, an online interactive map shows the extent of the 2016 flood throughout the region, in street-by-street detail. The Amite River Basin Commission compiled the map over years using extensive data to show how far and deep the water spread. The result is a comprehensive look at the devastation.

“So, when you pinpoint a location, it tells you what was the estimated flood at that location,” said Rietschier.

Dietmar says the goal is to provide the most accurate picture of 2016 that way elected leaders and officials can make the right decisions to minimize flooding issues in the future.

“There are certain areas that we cannot develop because as we are developing into lower and lower areas there’s a limit to that because mother nature needs space for this water,” added Rietschier.

However, there is also a way folks can help, they can type in their address and document their neighborhood’s flooding in 2016.

“Next time there is a flood, we would like to do the same again. As these events occur, we will know more and more of the dynamics of the flood and this basin,” said Rietschier.

Rietschier says they are looking into doing an interactive map to study flooding that happened back in May of 2021. If you want to see the current interactive 2016 map, CLICK HERE.

