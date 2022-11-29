LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for helping lead the Tigers to two wins in Bimini.

This is the second time this season she has earned the honor.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Reese, the nation’s top transfer over the offseason from Maryland, has been unstoppable through her first seven games at LSU. She has recorded a double-double every game this season and has proven to be an all-around threat on the court.

“Angel Reese shows her ability every time we are on the floor,” Mulkey said. “She can do things as a post player that guards do – the euro-step, running the floor. She’s a rebounding machine.”

The Baltimore, Maryland native Reese currently leads the country in rebounding with 15.29 boards per game and ranks No. 9 nationally with 23.14 points per game (No. 1 in the SEC). Her seven double-doubles are tied for the most in the nation and she currently has the longest double-streak at LSU since Sylvia Fowles had 19 in a row throughout the 2006-07 season.

With Reese leading the charge, LSU leads the country in both rebounds per game (55.71) and points per game (103.3). She is also averaging 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game.

