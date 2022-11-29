Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO: Investigation underway after recording devices found on school property

Recording devices seized by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Recording devices seized by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after authorities said recording devices were discovered on school property.

According to authorities, Amanda Carter, 39, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, and electronic or oral communications. Authorities added that Carter has bonded out of jail. The Livingston Parish School System said that Carter is the parent of a student.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said a school resource officer was contacted by Livingston Parish school leaders after a device was found on school property. Sheriff Ard added that during the investigation, it was revealed that several recording devices were discovered over the school year.

“These devices recorded conversations and some of those conversations were shared, posted, and edited without consent of those in the conversations in that school setting,” Sheriff Ard said. “We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involve juveniles.”

According to Sheriff Ard, Carter has also filed complaints with his office. He added that the allegations are against school officials and claim neglect and theft.

“Some of those claims have been unfounded,” Sheriff Ard said. “Some are still being investigated. We are limited in what we can share as this is a sensitive case involving juveniles.”

Several devices were seized during the investigation. A photo of the devices is posted at the top of this story.

The Livingston Parish School System also released a statement about the investigation. School officials said they are committed to the safety and security of all students and employees. The officials added that they are committed to working with the proper authorities as needed during the investigation.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 29
Tornado Warning & Watch in effect for parts of area; expect scattered storms this afternoon
Blood Center in need of blood donations
Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations
New details on Downtown Covington double homicide for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at noon.
Downtown Covington double homicide suspect is a convicted rapist
Lanaya Cardwell
Hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen delayed again