LPSO: Investigation underway after recording devices found on school property

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after authorities said recording devices were discovered on school property.

According to authorities, Amanda Carter, 39, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, and electronic or oral communications. Authorities added that Carter has bonded out of jail. The Livingston Parish School System said that Carter is the parent of a student.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said a school resource officer was contacted by Livingston Parish school leaders after a device was found on school property. Sheriff Ard added that during the investigation, it was revealed that several recording devices were discovered over the school year.

“These devices recorded conversations and some of those conversations were shared, posted, and edited without consent of those in the conversations in that school setting,” Sheriff Ard said. “We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involve juveniles.”

According to Sheriff Ard, Carter has also filed complaints with his office. He added that the allegations are against school officials and claim neglect and theft.

“Some of those claims have been unfounded,” Sheriff Ard said. “Some are still being investigated. We are limited in what we can share as this is a sensitive case involving juveniles.”

Several devices were seized during the investigation. A photo of the devices is posted at the top of this story.

The Livingston Parish School System also released a statement about the investigation. School officials said they are committed to the safety and security of all students and employees. The officials added that they are committed to working with the proper authorities as needed during the investigation.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

