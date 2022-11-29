Joe Burrow Foundation announces city-inspired competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced a new city-inspired competition to help support families who battle food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

The competition is called “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good.” Officials with the Joe Burrow Foundation said fans and supporters can purchase apparel inspired by Burrow’s football career in Cincinnati and Baton Rouge. Each purchase will count as a show of support for the respective city.

“There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation,” said Burrow.

Organizers said the competition is being made possible through a partnership between the foundation and Where I’m From Apparel, an Ohio-based company. They added the company will donate 100% of the proceeds to the foundation.

The competition will run through Saturday, Dec. 10. For details on how to purchase apparel, click here.

