Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Joe Burrow Foundation announces city-inspired competition

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice...
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced a new city-inspired competition to help support families who battle food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

The competition is called “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good.” Officials with the Joe Burrow Foundation said fans and supporters can purchase apparel inspired by Burrow’s football career in Cincinnati and Baton Rouge. Each purchase will count as a show of support for the respective city.

“There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation,” said Burrow.

Organizers said the competition is being made possible through a partnership between the foundation and Where I’m From Apparel, an Ohio-based company. They added the company will donate 100% of the proceeds to the foundation.

The competition will run through Saturday, Dec. 10. For details on how to purchase apparel, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Lanaya Cardwell
Hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen delayed again
Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery
NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people
Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (Source: WAFB)
Officials offer tips ahead of potential severe weather
Authorities say he is the brother of the victim killed in the shooting, 29-year-old Demore...
Victim’s brother, 1 other arrested in deadly truck stop shooting