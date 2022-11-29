Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake hospital is putting out an urgent call for blood donations.

Officials with the hospital said they have reached critically low O negative blood levels. They added that overall donations are down 15% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center tests, collects, and distributes more than 60% of the blood transfused in the entire Baton Rouge area. One blood donation can save as many as three lives.

Below is a list of locations to donate in the Baton Rouge area:

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center located on the first floor of the hospital near elevator D

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Donor Center located on the second floor of the medical office building

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center located outside of Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Boulevard in Gonzales, Louisiana

For more details on donating blood, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.