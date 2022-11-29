Facebook
Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations

Blood Center in need of blood donations
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake hospital is putting out an urgent call for blood donations.

Officials with the hospital said they have reached critically low O negative blood levels. They added that overall donations are down 15% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center tests, collects, and distributes more than 60% of the blood transfused in the entire Baton Rouge area. One blood donation can save as many as three lives.

Below is a list of locations to donate in the Baton Rouge area:

  • Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center located on the first floor of the hospital near elevator D
  • Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Donor Center located on the second floor of the medical office building
  • Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center located outside of Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Boulevard in Gonzales, Louisiana

