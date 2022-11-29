FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop through the morning hours as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature, along with daytime heating, should continue to produce scattered storms into the afternoon. We may see somewhat of a lull in the rains before another round arrives late tonight into early Wednesday in association with a cold front.

Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for most of our area, but locations from just north of Lafayette to north of Baton Rouge and into McComb have been upgraded to a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk. As the warm front lifts inland, the threat for hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will increase a bit from late morning into the afternoon hours. It appears that the greatest threat for any severe weather will be near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. During the day today, large hail and tornadoes will be our greatest concern. SPC is even noting the potential for hail of 2″+ in diameter and isolated strong tornadoes near and north of the state line.

A secondary threat for severe weather will occur late tonight into the predawn hours of Wednesday. The primary threat from storms near and ahead of an approaching cold front will be damaging winds.

Rainfall Amounts

Rainfall amounts of 0.75″ to 2.00″ will be common through Wednesday morning, with locally higher totals a very real possibility. The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted near and north of the interstates, with a Level 1 / 4 (marginal) risk posted elsewhere.

Rest of the Week

Temperatures will see a sharp drop on Wednesday in the wake of the cold front. Daytime readings will fall into the 60s and could even reach the 50s in some neighborhoods by the afternoon. Lows then dip into the upper 30s by Thursday morning, with Thursday’s highs not reaching much above 60 degrees. Temperatures should moderate quickly into the weekend, with small rain chances also returning.

