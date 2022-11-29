CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for information about unsolved deadly hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for answers in an unsolved deadly hit-and-run crash.

On July 31, 2022, around 4:15 a.m., BRPD officers responded to a major traffic accident in the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Javon Serf, 30.

Investigators believe Serv was hit while riding a large, purple bicycle on Airline Highway.

His family, along with investigators, are searching for answers. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward and say something.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.