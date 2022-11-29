Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds crawfish tails

12 bell peppers, assorted colors

¼ pound butter

1 large onion, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, trimmed and diced

1 green bell pepper, cored and diced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel®

1 (10-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup chicken stock

2 cups cooked rice

1½ cups bread crumbs, divided

¼ cup parsley, chopped

Basil to taste

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Remove the top and scoop out the seeds from 12 bell peppers, discarding the seeds. In a heavy-bottomed stockpot, fill it with 1 gallon of lightly salted water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Place bell peppers into the boiling water and cook for 5–7 minutes, taking care not to overcook. Check for tenderness. Drain and set aside in the refrigerator while completing the rest of the recipe. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, diced green bell pepper, and minced garlic. Sauté vegetables until wilted, 2–4 minutes. Add crawfish and Rotel® then cook for 10 minutes. Add cream of mushroom soup and stock then cook an additional 5 minutes. Add cooked rice, 1 cup of bread crumbs, and parsley, stirring constantly to mix. Season to taste with basil, salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Align the reserved bell peppers onto a baking sheet. Evenly divide the mixture among bell peppers until all of the mixtures is used. Sprinkle top with remaining bread crumbs and bake 20–25 minutes or until the bread crumbs begin to brown. NOTE: You may top the stuffed bell peppers with your favorite prepared marinara sauce.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.