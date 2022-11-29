Bikers offer tips for sharing the road with drivers after deadly hit-and-run case remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are still looking for answers about a hit-and-run that killed biker Javon Serf, and cyclists in the Baton Rouge area are calling for safer driving and biking conditions.

“I think a major misconception is it is the law in the state of Louisiana that cyclists are allowed to be in the road and have full rights to ride in the street,” said Dustin LaFont, executive director of Front Yard Bikes.

LaFont encouraged everyone to know bikers’ signals.

“You left hand for left (turns), right hand for right. This is your stop signal, which is what they typically do. This wave right here? That means slowing down. That means they’re asking you to please slow down,” explained LaFont.

Cyclists should also wear reflective gear or bright clothing and a helmet and drivers should be on the lookout.

“So, I think the best thing for drivers is to keep your eyes open, know there’s a cyclist slowed down, give them a lot of room. The law is to pass him by three feet, give him a little more than three feet, and please just try to be aware,” added LaFont.

For many bikers, their bike is their only form of transportation and LaFont said they deserve to get to their destination safely.

“And most importantly, we must make a culture of caring for each other, regardless of how we’re traveling, whether by bus, bike, car, motorcycle, electric vehicles, now there’s always electric mopeds. We must be conscientious that every person trying to get somewhere is trying to get somewhere safely. They are trying to get somewhere because they really want to be there,” said LaFont.

Serf was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway near Prescott Road on July 31, 2022, around 4:15 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators believe Serf was hit while riding a large, purple bicycle.

