Baton Rouge voters to decide on continued law enforcement funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for support for the renewal of the parish-wide law enforcement district millage. This money is used for everyday operations, patrol operations, and school safety operations.

East Baton Rouge Parish voters will have the opportunity to vote on Dec. 10 to renew a 6.9 property millage listed on their ballots as the “Law Enforcement District”.

“It’s not a new tax. It is something that everyone has paid as part of their property taxes,” said Casey Hicks, public information officer.

For 28 years, this renewal has appeared on ballots.

The revenue generated from the tax millage accounts for almost 33% of the sheriff’s office’s budget.

“I think if you look at any entity and you take away a third of their budget, it would be difficult to provide the same services,” continued Hicks.

The Baton Rouge area business community announced on Monday, Nov. 28, its support for the renewal and services it provides.

“Every group we have talked to has been very supportive. It is a reflection,” Hicks added.

It rakes in about $35 million for the budget.

The renewal allows the sheriff to sustain current operations and keep safety a priority.

“The majority of personnel is out on the streets. It is those law enforcement services that this funnels,” Hicks explained.

When asked about the toll inflation has taken, Hicks says, “The most of things is more now. The price of gas, that affects the office and what we need to function.”

Although the tax has been in place since 1994, there is still some concern when it comes to voter turnout.

“The biggest hurdle is letting people know this is on the ballot. We can’t assume it is going to pass without going to vote,” said Hicks.

Early voting ends Saturday, Dec. 3. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 10.

