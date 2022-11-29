Authorities searching for missing sisters, pet dog in wooded area near Folsom

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are combing a wooded area near Folsom for two young sisters and their pet golden retriever, after they went missing just before dark Monday night (Nov. 28) in St. Tammany Parish.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg last were seen at approximately 5 p.m. near their home in the 81000 block of North Willie Road.

The girls’ mother Mary Bourg posted a desperate plea for help around 7:30 p.m. that spread widely and quickly on Northshore social media.

“Please please please I am begging you for your prayers,” the mother wrote. “The whole police force and community of Folsom is out looking for our girls. They went missing from our property a little after 5. Our golden retriever is with them. Please pray that our babies come home safely. If you are local, please keep an eye out for anything suspicious. Thank you.”

The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office, however, asked the public to stay out of the woods, so as not to impede their search efforts.

“We know many of you want to come out and help search. At this time, we are asking everyone to please stay out of the woods while the helicopter is in the area as to not impede the search efforts. Thank you for your help,” the agency wrote in a social media message.

The STPSO said it has deployed a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office helicopter, along with drones, ATVs and K9 units to the search.

Anyone who sees the girls or their dog is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (985) 898-2338.

