5 Jags named to All-SWAC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Five Southern Jaguars have been named to the All-SWAC football team, the conference announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Center Dallas Black was named to the first team offense, while safety Corione Harris was named to the first team defense.

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford, defensive tackle Tahj Brown, and long snapper Braxton Blackwell were named to the second team.

Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders was named Offensive Player of the Year. Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year. Alcorn State’s Jarveon Howard was named Newcomer of the Year. Jackson State’s Kevin Coleman Jr. was selected as Freshman of the Year. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders was named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

