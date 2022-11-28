Facebook
Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Geismar, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School System is planning to host a student well-being event on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Officials said the event will take place at the Dutchtown High School cafeteria located at 13165 LA73. All middle and high school students in the Ascension Parish School System are encouraged to attend between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said the event will address mental health topics such as coping strategies, responsible uses of technology, and mindfulness. In addition, the topic of vaping and its dangers will also be discussed.

“Our goal in hosting this well-being event is to educate and provide students and parents with information, resources, and tips regarding the benefits of making healthy and responsible choices,” said Robyn Simmons, Ed.D, the supervisor of child welfare and attendance.

The event will include breakout sessions to better address individual health needs. Parents and students can choose to attend one session over another.

“Prior to the pandemic, we realized that there was a growing trend in students struggling to cope with mental health issues,” Simmons said. “After the pandemic, things were magnified. We realized that in order to have a better and more healthy community, we needed to educate our community and our students on issues that impact their well-being.”

Below is a more complete schedule for the evening:

  • 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - General session: The dangers of social media
  • 6:40 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. - Session one (choose another breakout room)
  • 7 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. - Session two (choose another breakout room)
  • 7:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Return to cafeteria to visit resource tables

In order to pre-register, click here.

