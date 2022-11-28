Facebook
SMART LIVING: Don’t get scammed on Cyber Monday

By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year and a time when scammers are preying on unsuspecting buyers.

Experts said 20% of global e-commerce transactions between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday in 2021 were fraudulent.

Meanwhile, scammers created more than 100 thousand fake lookalike shopping websites in 2019.

To avoid falling for a fake site, always look for the “https” lock symbol in your browser address window when making an online purchase. Also, search for deals on retailer sites and not on search engines.

If you are having a hard time finding an out-of-stock item, instead of searching the web and landing on a possible fraudulent site, try ZooLert. The website allows you to set an alert for an item when it’s back in stock at one of your favorite retailers.

Avoid getting ripped off by fake reviews by using Fakespot. The browser extension uses artificial intelligence to detect fake reviews and counterfeit products.

Don’t feel rushed to purchase something right away. Rushing can cause you to miss potential malicious links.

If you miss out on some online deals during Cyber Monday, you’ll have another opportunity to get discounted deals during free shipping day on December 14th.

