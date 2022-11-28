Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night.

A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road.

Authorities say there is no victim or suspect at this time.

Details are limited. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

