Saints shut out by 49ers in defensive battle

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, left, and linebacker Fred Warner during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The 49ers recovered the ball.(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (WAFB) - The Saints had a couple of chances to score but a missed field goal and fumble just before the goal line resulted in a shutout loss against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27.

New Orleans (4-8) fell 13-0 to San Francisco (7-4). The last time the Saints were shut out was in 2002 and it was against the 49ers.

Alvin Kamara fumbled twice in the game, including one on the 1-yard line in the third quarter. The Saints only managed 63 yards on the ground.

Andy Dalton was 18-of-29 passing for 204 yards.

SCORING PLAYS:

Robbie Gould Made 24 Yd Field Goal in 1st Qtr. (SF - 3, NO - 0)

Jauan Jennings Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 5 Yds in 2nd Qtr. (SF - 10, NO - 0)

Robbie Gould Made 46 Yd Field Goal in 3rd Qtr. (SF - 13, NO - 0)

