Saints shut out by 49ers in defensive battle

SAN FRANCISCO (WAFB) - The Saints had a couple of chances to score but a missed field goal and fumble just before the goal line resulted in a shutout loss against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27.

New Orleans (4-8) fell 13-0 to San Francisco (7-4). The last time the Saints were shut out was in 2002 and it was against the 49ers.

Alvin Kamara fumbled twice in the game, including one on the 1-yard line in the third quarter. The Saints only managed 63 yards on the ground.

Andy Dalton was 18-of-29 passing for 204 yards.

SCORING PLAYS:

Robbie Gould Made 24 Yd Field Goal in 1st Qtr. (SF - 3, NO - 0)

Jauan Jennings Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 5 Yds in 2nd Qtr. (SF - 10, NO - 0)

Robbie Gould Made 46 Yd Field Goal in 3rd Qtr. (SF - 13, NO - 0)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.