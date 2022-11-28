Facebook
Nice today but strong storms, locally heavy rain possible Tuesday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some clouds and patchy fog early this morning will quickly exit, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures should be quite nice, with highs topping out in the low 70s.

Storms Return Tuesday-Wednesday

An active pattern returns to the area from Tuesday into early Wednesday, with multiple rounds of showers and t-storms possible. Initially, a warm front lifting inland Tuesday morning should lead to scattered t-storm development by lunchtime. Scattered storms will remain possible into the afternoon, with another round of storms expected late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through the region.

A few strong to severe storms appear possible, with damaging winds the most likely threat, followed by hail, and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area outlined under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk posted for our coastal parishes. Locally heavy rain will also be possible, with rain totals expected to average 0.50″-1.50″ for most of us, but higher totals possible.

Rest of the Week

Any rains should end early Wednesday morning, with a much quieter pattern settling in for the remainder of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler, with temperatures rebounding by the weekend. We could also see a slight chance of showers returning by Saturday.

