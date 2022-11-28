Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to discuss tourism in La. Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 28.

He is expected to give an update on tourism in Louisiana as it recovers from the pandemic and share some of the major achievements the tourism department has landed over the year.

The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at the Drusilla Seafood Restaurant located in the Drusilla Shopping Center on Drusilla Drive near Jefferson Highway.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m.

