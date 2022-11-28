Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to discuss tourism in La. Monday

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 28.

He is expected to give an update on tourism in Louisiana as it recovers from the pandemic and share some of the major achievements the tourism department has landed over the year.

The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at the Drusilla Seafood Restaurant located in the Drusilla Shopping Center on Drusilla Drive near Jefferson Highway.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Voting Booth
Early voting underway for Dec. 10 election; Here’s what you need to know
Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say
Prosthetic leg
YOUR HEALTH: Brain powered prosthetic ankle brings balance to amputees
File image
CONSUMER REPORTS: Downside of online holiday shopping