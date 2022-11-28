Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jury deliberations resume in Oath Keepers 1/6 sedition case

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. A witness testified Wednesday that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump days after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection through an intermediary. He wanted to urge Republican to fight to stay in power and “save the republic."(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors who will decide whether to convict Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of seditious conspiracy resumed deliberations Monday in the high-stakes trial stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack.

Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors say the plot came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021 when Rhodes’ followers stormed the Capitol alongside hundreds of other angry Trump supporters.

Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Capitol attack that left dozens of officers injured and sent lawmakers running for their lives. Jurors in the Oath Keepers case will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any Jan. 6 defendants amount to seditious conspiracy — a rarely used charge that carries both significant prison time and political weight.

The jury in Washington D.C.’s federal court deliberated last Tuesday before going home for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, is on trial with Thomas Caldwell, of Berryville, Virginia; Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio; Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, Florida; and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville, Florida.

They would be the first people convicted of seditious conspiracy at trial since the 1995 prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks. The charge calls for up to 20 years behind bars. The five defendants also face several other charges.

Throughout the nearly two-month-long trial, defense attorneys argued there was never any plot, that prosecutors have twisted their admittedly bombastic words. Defense lawyers argued that the Oath Keepers who did enter the Capitol were swept up in a spontaneous outpouring of election-fueled rage rather than acting as part of a plot.

Rhodes took the witness stand to tell jurors that he had no idea that his followers were going to storm the Capitol and that he was upset after he found out that some did. Rhodes said he believed it was stupid for any Oath Keepers to go into the Capitol and insisted that was not their “mission.”

___

For full coverage of the Capitol riot, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones
Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish
Police said a catfishing incident led to a triple homicide in Riverside, California, on Friday.
Police kill suspect in triple slaying case
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case