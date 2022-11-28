Facebook
Ingram, McCollum out for Pelicans at home vs OKC Monday; Lewis Jr. called up

The Pelicans will host a Thunder team that’s struggling to get over the hump with young talent
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The injury bug has bitten the Pelicans again and the roster’s depth will be tested again Monday (Nov. 28) night in the Smoothie King Center when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 8-11 Thunder have a roster of young talent that is struggling to get over the hump and finding themselves in holes early in games.

The Pelicans are currently fourth in the Western Conference with an 11-8 overall record.

The Pelicans, who will be down two starters, have to get off to a better start than they did in their previous matchup with Memphis on the road, allowing Ja Morant and Dillion Brooks’s hot start to result in a 132-111 finish.

C.J. McCollum will be out for Monday’s game as he is currently in health and safety protocols for a COVID-19-related illness. Brandon Ingram will also likely not suit up, listed as doubtful with a toe contusion. Larry Nance Jr. is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury and Naji Marshall is also questionable with an illness.

The good news for the Pelicans is that their leading scorer, Zion Williamson (22.2 ppg), is healthy and 3-point marksman Trey Murphy III will likely get the start in place of Ingram.

Jose Alvarado will probably start in place of McCollum with Dyson Daniels getting minutes with both the first and second units.

A development to keep an eye on Monday that could affect rotations against OKC, point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was called up from the G-League Birmingham Squadron Monday morning to the active roster. Lewis had recently begun playing with the Squadron after missing much of last season with an ACL tear and spending the summer rehabbing.

In three games with the Squadron, Lewis averaged 13.7 pts, 2 reb, and 1.3 ast.

