BRPD searching for missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving night, November 24.

According to BRPD, Yohance Jones, 22, was last seen in the King’s Hill Avenue area on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Anyone with any information on Jones’s location is asked to contact the Missing Persons Division at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-389-7867.

