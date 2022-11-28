BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies

The following is a press release from BRPD:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Uniformed Officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, last night around 9:45 p.m. for her involvement in a robbery that occurred at 1357 Florida Blvd. Tyson walked into the business with a weapon demanding money. Tyson left the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after the robbery, Tyson was apprehended by BRPD Uniformed Officers. During the course of the investigation, Tyson admitted to committing 6 other robberies that started on October 4, 2022, in the Belaire area.

Tyson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree robbery. Tyson will be charged with the additional robberies later this week.

This is an ongoing investigation.

