Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brian Kelly to recap LSU loss against Texas A&M; preview SEC championship

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s loss to Texas A&M and will look ahead to the SEC championship game.

The Tigers struggled in a 38-23 loss to the Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26.

RELATED STORIES
No. 5 LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M
LSU falls several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

The team will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on WAFB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

After beating Grambling in the Bayou Classic to claim the SWAC West, Southern will face Jackson...
Southern gets ready to face Jackson St. in rematch
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU survives against Wofford
LSU guard Jasmine Carson (2)
No. 12 LSU powers past UAB in Bahamas
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by the Texas A&M...
LSU falls several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll