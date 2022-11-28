Facebook
Authorities asking for help to locate missing man with Dementia

Paul Pearson
Paul Pearson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who they say has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Officials said that Paul Pearson, 54, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, Nov. 27, when he was captured on surveillance video at an apartment complex around 1:09 p.m. They added he was seen leaving the complex on foot and was headed south on Bluebonnet Boulevard toward I-10.

Pearson was last seen wearing a black coat, brown dress shirt, grey slacks, and brown dress shoes, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials added that Pearson has a history of wandering off. Anyone who may know his location is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Two bodies found 'burned beyond recognition' behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
