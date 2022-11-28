1 dead, 1 injured in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bayou Vista that happened on Sunday, Nov. 27.

According to detectives, deputies were called to a residence on Southwest Rd. in Bayou Vista where they found two individuals.

Heather Dupre, 35, was found deceased and Skilan Gros, 28, was found injured. The cause of Dupre’s death is yet to be determined, officials said.

Authorities say Gros was transported to a hospital by helicopter for his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.