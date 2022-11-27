St. Helena Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Friday, Nov. 26.

Paula Chavers, 66, went missing around 10 a.m. this morning. She is 5′4 in height 118 lbs. and has grey hair with green eyes. Chavers was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, grey exercise pants and black rubber boots, officials say.

According to officials, she went missing from 484 Moore Lane, in Denham Springs.

If you have any information, call the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905

This is an ongoing investigation.

