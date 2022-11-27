St. Helena Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Officials say the deadly shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. at the one hundred block of Leon Brown Road.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or Tangi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
This is an ongoing investigation.
