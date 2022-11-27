Southeastern survives Idaho 45-42; will face Samford in second round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Southland Conference Champs, Southeastern, hosted their first-round game of the FCS playoffs tonight in Hammond, America.

They hosted Idaho at The Berry.

This is the third time in the last four seasons that the Lions have hosted playoff football.

And Southeastern was trailing 21 to 17 in the third quarter, and a little trickery pays off for the Lions. Cephus Johnson pitches it to Jessie Britt.. who tosses it downfield to Nick Kovacs in the endzone. Lions go up 24 to 21.

Fourth quarter, Johnson keeps it... takes it to the outside.. and just when you think the play is over... that’s when it really begins.. Johnson fights off some tackles.. and takes it into the endzone... for the score. 31 to 21 Lions.

But Idaho puts two touchdowns on the board after that.. to retake the lead.. this one was a 34-yard pass from Gevani McCoy to Hayden Hatten.. and the vandals lead 35 to 31.

This fourth quarter was a bit insane... Southeastern put up another touchdown to take the lead back.. this gives some insurance.. how about a 48-yard pick-six from Zy Alexander... it’s 45 to 35.

Idaho would add another score to cut the Lions’ lead to three.. but they miss a game-tying field goal.

