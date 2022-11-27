Facebook
A season of giving, non-profit organizations prepare for #GivingTuesday

O'Brien house #GivingTuesday
O'Brien house #GivingTuesday(O'Brien house)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The #GivingTuesday movement started 10 years ago when Non-Profit organizations wanted to give people an opportunity to help the causes closest to their hearts.

Emily Tilley is the executive director for the O’Brien house in Baton Rouge, a residential Non-Profit Organization that supports people with substance abuse challenges.

The building currently houses around 50 clients. Tilley says the organization looks forward to Giving Tuesday every year. It’s a way to help them better assist clients.

“The cost of food has gone up so much. Our food ordering bill has gone up about a thousand dollars a month over the last 12 months because we have to buy more food and it costs more,” said Tilley.

The O’Brien House is raising money to purchase transportation and start constructing a new 3-story outpatient building. Tilley says Giving Tuesday goes far beyond monetary donations.

“It’s not just about giving money. Because we service clients that live here, we have an amazon Wishlist on our website where we collect toiletry items. Like I said some of the clients come here with only the clothes on their backs,” explained Tilley.

Here are a few Non-Profit Organizations that are participating in the Giving Tuesday Initiative.

