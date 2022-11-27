Facebook
NOPD books 15-year-old with murder after older teen slain Saturday night on Canal Street

A 15-year-old suspect was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
A 15-year-old suspect was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the 700 block of Canal Street on Saturday night (Nov. 26), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked with second-degree murder early Sunday (Nov. 27), in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man Saturday night on Canal Street, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the teens had their fatal confrontation just after 8:30 p.m., in the 700 block of Canal Street, near its intersection with St. Charles Avenue/Royal Street.

Police said both the suspect and the shooting victim were from the Baton Rouge area, but their identities have not been disclosed.

According to the NOPD, the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After developing the 15-year-old as the suspected gunman, NOPD detectives booked him with second-degree murder, the illegal carrying of weapons, and the illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The Canal Street shooting preceded by about five hours the mass shooting of five people on nearby Bourbon Street. Police have not said whether the two shootings were thought to be connected.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

