Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade gets underway

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade is officially underway.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 27, people will see deputies stationed at all Livingston Parish Walmart stores and at the Bass Pro Shop.

The deputies will be collecting monetary donations or new and unwrapped toys.

“It’s an LPSO tradition to help families who could use a helping hand at this time of year,” Ard posted on Facebook. “This is a #Community effort, and this program wouldn’t have survived 30+ years without your help.”

On Monday, Nov. 27, families can begin applying for assistance through this program.

For those applying, there are guidelines. CLICK HERE for what you need to know.

Donation Details:

Locations:

Walmart stores in Denham Springs, Walker, Watson

Bass Pro Shops

Dates:

Sunday, November 27th - 12:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday, December 1st - 12:30pm-7:30pm

Friday December 2nd & Saturday, December 3rd - 9:00am – 7:30pm

Sunday, December 4th - 12:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday, December 8th - 12:30pm-7:30pm

Friday, December 9th & Saturday, December 10th - 9:00am – 7:30pm

Sunday, December 11th - 12:30pm-7:30pm

Last Day for Toy Donations is December 11th

Donations can be mailed to:

Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade

P.O. Box 1515

Livingston, LA 70754

**All Donations are Tax Deductible**

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.