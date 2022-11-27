Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel.

Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road.

Please be careful.

Dial 511 to get information on road conditions.

