Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel.

Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road.

Please be careful. View our traffic map

Dial 511 to get information on road conditions.

CLICK HERE for more.

