Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Group looks to send care packages to soldiers oversees

(Viewer submitted photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group called BR Soldier Outreach is working to send Christmas care packages to soldiers serving overseas.

The group is hoping to send the packages to more than 200 soldiers stationed in South Korea. In order to make the mission happen, your help is needed.

“We spent $6,000 in the last two quarters in August and November already,” said Christy Smith, founder and CEO of BR Soldier Outreach. “That fund is getting pretty low. We need postage money to send it over there.”

BR Soldier Outreach is taking donations of money and donations of items like protein bars, chips, and crossword puzzles. The goal is to give the soldiers a tiny taste of home during the holidays.

“Any time you go to the grocery store, just pick up an extra bag, pick up a couple of bags of candy, pick up a box of beef jerky, put it in your closet, and then when our quarterly shipment comes up, just drop it off at a drop off place,” Smith said.

Crews will begin working on the latest round of packages on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Click here for details on how to donate and do your part.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington was struck and killed Friday...
Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa
Tyrin Truong, 23, was elected mayor of Bogalusa on Nov. 8, unseating two-term incumbent Wendy...
Bogalusa’s young mayor-elect calls for police chief to resign in wake of federal lawsuit
Deadly shooting
St. Helena Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
Saturday soaker, but we salvage Sunday