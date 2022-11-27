Group looks to send care packages to soldiers oversees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group called BR Soldier Outreach is working to send Christmas care packages to soldiers serving overseas.

The group is hoping to send the packages to more than 200 soldiers stationed in South Korea. In order to make the mission happen, your help is needed.

“We spent $6,000 in the last two quarters in August and November already,” said Christy Smith, founder and CEO of BR Soldier Outreach. “That fund is getting pretty low. We need postage money to send it over there.”

BR Soldier Outreach is taking donations of money and donations of items like protein bars, chips, and crossword puzzles. The goal is to give the soldiers a tiny taste of home during the holidays.

“Any time you go to the grocery store, just pick up an extra bag, pick up a couple of bags of candy, pick up a box of beef jerky, put it in your closet, and then when our quarterly shipment comes up, just drop it off at a drop off place,” Smith said.

Crews will begin working on the latest round of packages on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Click here for details on how to donate and do your part.

