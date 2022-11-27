EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
According to a spokeswoman, the victim was driven to a hospital by his girlfriend. The spokeswoman added the man has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Deputies are still working to determine what led up to the shooting or where it took place.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
