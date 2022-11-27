Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map.
St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of the damage reports are between Cadow Road and Bayou Gauche Road in Paradis. The Paradis Volunteer Fire Department says that there are a number of downed power lines and trees and they warn residents that they may be active.
Highway 90 West was shut down in the aftermath of the storm.
The storm’s rotation weakened after leaving the area, shifting northeast to the North Shore and South Mississippi.
At 2:15 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Bruce Katz reported on air the confirmed tornado touchdown. On the Fujita Scale, the tornado was classified as an EF1 with winds of 86 to 110 mph.
