BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play.

The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The play follows the birth of Jesus with those present sharing their thoughts and experiences of the first Christmas.

Organizers said tickets to see the play cost $10, but children under the age of 12 can see the performance free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at the church from Sunday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The public can also call the number (225) 293-4440.

The Jefferson United Methodist Church is located at 10328 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.

