Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

After soggy Saturday, we salvage Sunday

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, November 27.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the wet day that we expected it to be yesterday with much of the viewing area receiving one to three inches of rain in the 24-hour period.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27(wafb)

We’re starting off Sunday with mainly clear skies and cooler temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the lower 70s. Winds may still be breezy throughout the day, diminishing at the end of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27(wafb)

Monday looks like a nice day too, dry with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27(wafb)

Our next rain chance will be Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27(wafb)

It’s a bit early, but there could be a threat for strong to severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Nov. 27(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
Saturday soaker, but we salvage Sunday
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, Nov. 26
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Nov. 26
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast for Saturday, November 26.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
FIRST ALERT: A few strong/heavy storms possible Saturday