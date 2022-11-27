After soggy Saturday, we salvage Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the wet day that we expected it to be yesterday with much of the viewing area receiving one to three inches of rain in the 24-hour period.

We’re starting off Sunday with mainly clear skies and cooler temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the lower 70s. Winds may still be breezy throughout the day, diminishing at the end of the day.

Monday looks like a nice day too, dry with highs in the low 70s.

Our next rain chance will be Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

It’s a bit early, but there could be a threat for strong to severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Stay tuned.

