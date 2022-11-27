Facebook
6-year-old girl killed in East Feliciana Parish crash, officials say

Child killed in crash
Child killed in crash(Family members)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in East Feliciana Parish say they are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that took place around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

The crash happened on LA10 in Jackson, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, Clara Carpenter, 6, died after being taken to a hospital. Officials said the child’s parents remain in a hospital as of Sunday, Nov. 26.

Family members said the father of the child was driving at the time of the crash and needed surgery on his hand, wrist, and knee. The family added the child’s mother suffered broken bones as a result of the crash.

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office plans to conduct a full autopsy on the child to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Relatives of the girl and her parents say the crash happened when another vehicle veered over into their lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

