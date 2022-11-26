St. George Fire Department holding Santa parades, collecting food and toys

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is hosting several Santa parades with the goal of bringing joy to families.

Organizers say that Santa will make an appearance in several neighborhoods between Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Dec. 11. Weeknight parades will start at 6 p.m., Saturday parades will leave fire stations at 10 a.m., and Sunday parades will begin at 12 p.m.

The first of more than a dozen parades will take place in the Woodridge and Briarwood Estates areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. For a more complete list of parade locations, click here.

During the parades, the St. George Fire Department will partner with St. Vincent De Paul and Garcia Roofing to collect non-perishable food and new and unwrapped toys for those in need. The public is being asked to place bagged donations at the end of driveways. However, the public can also hand gifts to volunteers in vehicles behind Santa’s ride.

If you miss the parades but still want to donate, the St. George Fire Department will have barrels placed at each fire station. The states are located at 14100 Airline Highway, 13676 Perkins Road, 9214 Jefferson Highway, 7027 Antioch Road, 17575 Hoo Shoo Too Road, 1506 Seabord Road, 16415 George O’Neal Road, and 326 Highlandia Drive.

