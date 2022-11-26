Facebook
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, on Friday, Nov. 25, according to investigators.

A spokeswoman for EBRSO said it happened on I-10 at the Bluebonnet Boulevard overpass exit near the Mall of Louisiana and one of the vehicles believed to be involved was found abandoned near the mall.

She said the two people who were shot “transported themselves to the hospital” and did not contact law enforcement. She added their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

She said as of now, it is believed that nothing happened at the mall.

