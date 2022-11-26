Saturday soaker, but we salvage Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We caught a bit of a break from the rain on Black Friday, but more rain is moving through our area this Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26 (wafb)

Another low-pressure system and cold front will quickly move through Saturday afternoon, yielding a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms during the day.

There is a marginal, level-one threat for severe weather, but right now heavy rain will be the main focus. We could see another one to three inches of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s through the weekend, into next week.

Sunday will be the better weather day by far, mostly sunny and dry. Monday looks nice before another system moves in with some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned and stay dry.

