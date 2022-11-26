Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saturday soaker, but we salvage Sunday

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast for Saturday, November 26.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We caught a bit of a break from the rain on Black Friday, but more rain is moving through our area this Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26(wafb)

Another low-pressure system and cold front will quickly move through Saturday afternoon, yielding a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms during the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26(wafb)

There is a marginal, level-one threat for severe weather, but right now heavy rain will be the main focus. We could see another one to three inches of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s through the weekend, into next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26(wafb)

Sunday will be the better weather day by far, mostly sunny and dry. Monday looks nice before another system moves in with some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned and stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 26(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast for Saturday, November 26.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
FIRST ALERT: A few strong/heavy storms possible Saturday
Weathercaster Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Friday, November 25, 2022.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Nov. 25
Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Friday, Nov. 25
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Nov. 25