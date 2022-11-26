GAME NOTES: No. 6 LSU vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) -No. 6 LSU (9-2, 6-1 SEC) heads to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (4-7, 1-6 SEC) to close out the regular season on Saturday, November 26.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The Tigers have won six straight games with their last loss coming to a top-10-ranked Tennessee team back in early October.

LSU is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Aggies and then they’ll head to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3.

The Tigers have won the last three games over the Aggies with their last loss coming in 2018 in a game that went to seven overtimes.

LSU is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels who has been electric for the Tigers and will look to keep the Tigers winning streak alive.

